Angels' Felix Pena: Sharp against Dodgers
Pena threw 5.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits against the Dodgers on Friday, striking out eight and walking one in the Angels' eventual 3-2 victory. He did not factor into the decision.
Pena continues to deliver solid stat lines, as he has yet to give up more than three earned in any of his appearances since making his first start of the season on June 19. Nick Tropeano (shoulder) is set to make a minor-league rehab start on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Pena's rotation spot once he returns, as Pena has been performing well enough that the Angels could feel inclined to try and find a way to keep him in the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...