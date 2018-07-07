Pena threw 5.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits against the Dodgers on Friday, striking out eight and walking one in the Angels' eventual 3-2 victory. He did not factor into the decision.

Pena continues to deliver solid stat lines, as he has yet to give up more than three earned in any of his appearances since making his first start of the season on June 19. Nick Tropeano (shoulder) is set to make a minor-league rehab start on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Pena's rotation spot once he returns, as Pena has been performing well enough that the Angels could feel inclined to try and find a way to keep him in the rotation.