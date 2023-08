Renfroe will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Renfroe has been in a slump since the end of July, slashing .183/.234/.250 in 17 games, but he did manage to grab a pair of hits in Friday's series opener. Luis Rengifo starts in right field for the Saturday afternoon game, but Renfroe could return to the lineup for the evening contest.