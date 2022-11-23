Renfroe was acquired by the Angels from the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris.

Renfroe was acquired by Milwaukee from Boston in November 2021, and he's now on the move once again and will play for his fourth team in the past four years. The 30-year-old had a typical power-heavy campaign in 2022 with a .255/.315/.492 slash line, 29 home runs and 72 RBI in 125 games, and he'll provide an upgrade in the corner outfield for the Angels alongside Mike Trout and Taylor Ward.