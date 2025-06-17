Strickland recorded one out to pick up the save in Monday's 1-0 extra-innings win against the Yankees.

The veteran right-hander collected his 30th career save by retiring Anthony Volpe on a groundout. Strickland relieved Brock Burke in the 11th inning after the latter loaded the bases with two outs. There isn't a closer controversy in Anaheim, as Kenley Jansen pitched earlier in this contest when the game was scoreless in the ninth.