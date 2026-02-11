Strickland (shoulder) tossed a bullpen session Wednesday during the Angels' first workout of spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Strickland didn't make any appearances in the majors or minors after July 6 last season due to a right shoulder strain, but he looks to be fully healthy as spring training gets underway. The veteran right-hander is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and will need to perform well during the Cactus League to clinch a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen. Strickland made 19 appearances for the Halos last season, notching one save and two holds while posting a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 22 innings.