The Angels released Strickland on Tuesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Strickland had previously been released by the organization March 21 but returned on a minor-league contract six days later. However, he struggled mightily in 10 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, registering a 13.14 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings. Strickland is 37 years of age, but he's had period of big-league success in the past, so another team may be willing to take a chance on him, probably on another minor-league deal.