Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Angels released Strickland on Tuesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Strickland had previously been released by the organization March 21 but returned on a minor-league contract six days later. However, he struggled mightily in 10 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, registering a 13.14 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings. Strickland is 37 years of age, but he's had period of big-league success in the past, so another team may be willing to take a chance on him, probably on another minor-league deal.

More News