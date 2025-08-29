Strickland (shoulder) is progressing in his recovery from a right shoulder strain but isn't yet throwing, per MLB.com.

The details of how Strickland is "progressing" aren't clear, but it's nonetheless the first positive report on the reliever since he landed on the IL with a right shoulder strain July 7. While the injury was considered significant, it didn't require surgery, and there remains a possibility that Strickland could be back with the Angels sometime in September. However, in order for that to happen, he'll likely need to begin a throwing progression in the relatively near future.