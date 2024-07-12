Kochanowicz (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Mariners on Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits over three innings while striking out one.

The 23-year-old got rocked right out of the gate in his major-league debut, allowing four consecutive hits to open the contest while also hitting Luke Raley with a pitch. Kochanowicz would allow four runs in the frame, though only three would be charged to him on account of a fielding error by Luis Guillorme. Kochanowicz then surrendered a leadoff homer to Cal Raleigh in the third, though the right-hander would at least make it through the inning before being relieved by Kenny Rosenberg to begin the fourth. It was an ugly first start for Kochanowicz, and there's no guarantee the rookie will remain in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break.