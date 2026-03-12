Kochanowicz could be competing for a rotation spot this spring, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The top three slots in the Angels' Opening Day rotation seem to be locked up by Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers, while Grayson Rodriguez appears to have the inside track to the fourth slot as long as he remains healthy. Beyond that, Alek Manoah is the favorite for the fifth-starter role, per Bollinger, but the former Blue Jay has struggled in his past two spring outings, giving up nine runs with a 7:7 K:BB over 6.1 innings. Manoah, who has minor-league options remaining, thus may be on shaky ground in terms of breaking camp with the big club, which puts Kochanowicz and George Klassen, among others, potentially in position to be competing for a rotation spot. If that is indeed the case, Kochanowicz has made a strong pitch for the role, allowing just two runs on eight hits with a 5:1 K:BB over 8.2 frames across his first three appearances this spring.