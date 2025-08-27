The Angels recalled Kochanowicz from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of his start Wednesday versus Texas.

After giving up 25 runs (22 earned) in 21.2 innings over his last five starts in the majors, Kochanowicz's ERA ballooned from 5.44 to 6.19 since the start of July. He'll match up against a Rangers offense Wednesday that put up eight runs against him in just 2.2 frames July 10 and has registered an .811 OPS over its last 10 games.