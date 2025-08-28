Kochanowicz (3-11) took the loss Wednesday against Texas, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on nine hits and three walks with one strikeout across 3.1 innings.

Kochanowicz had the worst start of his young career, giving up a career-worst three home runs in just 3.1 innings. The three long balls accounted for eight of the 11 runs Kochanowicz yielded, with Adolis Garcia and Joc Pederson swatting three-run homers and Corey Seager hitting a two-run shot. Kochanowicz hadn't allowed more than eight runs in an appearance at any level since starting his professional career in 2021. There is an opportunity for Kochanowicz to make another trip through the Angels' rotation while Victor Mederos is on the shelf, though the organization could look elsewhere after Wednesday's shelling. Kochanowicz would likely face the Royals in Kansas City if he remains in the rotation.