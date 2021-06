The Angels purchased Petricka's minor-league contract Wednesday from the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Petricka was with High Point for two and a half months before the Angels elected to bring the 32-year-old back to affiliated ball. The right-handed reliever has previously made 228 appearances in the big leagues between 2013 and 2019, logging a 3.96 ERA for his career.