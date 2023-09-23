Walsh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Twins in a loss Friday.

Walsh took Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez deep to right field for a two-run shot in the fifth inning. It was Walsh's fourth long ball of the campaign, three of which have come since returning Sept. 15 from a nearly three-month stay in the minors. Aside from the power output, the veteran has struggled since rejoining the Angels, slashing .208/.240/.583 with a 52 percent strikeout rate and no walks over 25 plate appearances.