Walsh is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Since returning from a season-opening stint on the injured list May 20, Walsh has gone just 2-for-18 with a 6:8 BB:K over his first eight games with the Angels. While the Angels aren't expected to pull the plug on him as their primary first baseman, the lefty-hitting Walsh could be limited to a strong-side platoon role, and he may sit against select right-handers, too. He finds himself on the bench Monday against righty Michael Kopech, with Brandon Drury filling in for him at first base.