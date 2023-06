Walsh will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Royals.

It's been a rough season for Walsh, who recovered from thoracic outlet surgery only to miss most of the first two months with headaches and insomnia. In 24 games since his return to action, he's hit a miserable .111/.243/.175, including a 2-for-36 run thus far in June. Brandon Drury will be Saturday's first baseman.