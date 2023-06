Walsh was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Walsh had struggled mightly across 78 plate appearances this season, hitting just .119/.244/.224. As a result, he had lost a regular role against right-handed pitching and had started only two of the Angels' last nine games. He missed a significant part of the campaign with insomnia and migraines, but he'll look to regain his rhythm at the plate with Salt Lake.