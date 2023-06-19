Walsh homered in his only at-bat in a 5-2 victory versus the Royals on Sunday.

Walsh began the game on the bench again Sunday -- the fifth time in Los Angeles' past six contests that he hasn't started. However, he entered the matchup to play first base in the sixth inning and belted a solo shot to right field in his only plate appearance in the ninth. It was a rare positive at-bat for Walsh this season, as he's slashing a meager .125/.253/.234 with a 32.0 percent strikeout rate over 75 plate appearances.