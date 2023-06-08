Adell is starting in right field and hitting sixth Thursday versus the Cubs.

Adell was called up by the Angels on Wednesday and will make his season debut for the club in Thursday night's series finale against Chicago. He might only remain on the major-league roster until Hunter Renfroe (paternity) returns, but the 24-year-old could at least put a good foot forward for an extended look down the line. He has again lit up the Triple-A level in 2023, registering a .958 OPS and 18 home runs in 55 games.