The Angels and Adell avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.1 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's a nice raise for Adell, who was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The former top prospect slashed .207/.280/.402in 2024 in his first year as a full-timer at the big-league level, popping 20 home runs and stealing 15 bases along the way.