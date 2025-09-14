Adell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Adell has battled vertigo over the last week, but it's a positive sign he was able to play the full game in right field after appearing off the bench Friday. He also connected for his sixth homer in September and 36th long ball of the year, taking Bryan Woo deep in the second inning. Adell has maintained a .243/.303/.509 slash line with 95 RBI, 58 runs scored, 17 doubles and five stolen bases through 139 contests this season.