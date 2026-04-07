Adell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-2 victory versus Atlanta on Monday.

Adell's biggest headlines this season have come for his home-run robberies -- he had three of them against Seattle on Saturday -- but the slugger was able to hit his first ball over the wall Monday. The homer came in the fifth inning and gave the Angels their final runs of the game. In addition to playing great defense, Adell has opened the campaign doing fine at the plate, as he's slashing .262/.295/.333 with five RBI through 44 plate appearances.