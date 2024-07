Adell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.

Adell walked and scored a run in the second inning and then crushed a 431-foot home run off Drew Smyly in the fifth. The outfielder is hitting a miserable .185 on the season but the Angels are giving him ample opportunities to figure things out. On the bright side, he has contributed 14 home runs and 10 steals over 269 plate appearances.