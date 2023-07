Adell exited Saturday's game against the Dodgers after his at-bat in the first inning, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

There was no official announcement from the team, and it's not completely clear that Adell was pulled due to injury. However, the team is without several bench players, making it unlikely they'd voluntarily pull a player early in the game. The Angels don't play Sunday, so Adell will have until after the All-Star break to rest.