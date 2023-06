Adell is out of the lineup Friday against the Mariners.

Adell slugged a long home run in his first major-league plate appearance of the year Thursday against the Cubs, but he'll ride the pine Friday as the Angels open a three-game weekend series versus the Mariners and right-hander Luis Castillo. Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Mickey Moniak are starting across the outfield. Adell could be sent back down to Triple-A Salt Lake when Hunter Renfroe returns from paternity leave.