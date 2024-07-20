Adell went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and one stolen base in Friday's 13-3 loss to the Athletics.

Adell is up to 11 steals on the year, including two over 13 games in July. He's hitting a mild .225 (9-for-40) this month, though that is an improvement on his .192 batting average for the season. The outfielder has added a .657 OPS, 15 home runs, 44 RBI, 36 runs scored, eight doubles and one triple over 294 plate appearances. While nothing is imminent, Adell could be a player that loses playing time once Mike Trout (knee) is activated from the injured list, which is projected to happen in late July or early August.