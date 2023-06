The Angels recalled Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Adell has appeared in one game this season for the Angels, in which he was 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk. He's been great in Triple-A, slashing .278/.364/.563 with 21 homers and 53 RBI across 291 plate appearances -- though Adell has struggled in the past with turning minor-league success into major-league results. Eduardo Escobar was placed on the restricted list in a corresponding move as he takes his citizenship test.