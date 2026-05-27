Angels' Jo Adell: Slugs eighth homer

Adell went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against the Tigers in a 10-6 victory Tuesday.

Adell fanned three times in the contest, but he made his mark with a solo homer to left field in the fourth inning. Punchouts have been a problem for Adell of late -- over his past 12 games, he has a 32.7 percent strikeout rate and has drawn just two walks while batting .133 (6-for-45). Still, Adell's overall 24.0 percent strikeout rate through 55 contests is on pace to be the second-best mark of his career, and he's recorded eight homers, 29 RBI, 19 runs and two stolen bases along with a .245/.293/.392 slash line.