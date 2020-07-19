Adell has had some defensive issues in right field during summer camp, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Despite the defensive lapses, Angels manager Joe Maddon indicated that he is not concerned, attributing Adell's struggles to the tricky right-field corner at Angel Stadium and suggesting that the organization's top prospect simply needs more reps at the position. Adell's miscues in the outfield may be part of the reason why Maddon previously expressed a desire not to rush the 21-year-old to the big leagues despite his obvious talent.