Adell went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to Oakland.

Though the Angels have been beat soundly in two straight games coming out of the break, Adell has been a bright spot, going 3-for-6 with a pair of thefts and a pair of walks. While he's still hitting just .197 on the campaign, the outfielder has put together a five-game hitting streak during which he's gone an even .500 (7-for-14) with a homer, six RBI and four free passes. Though his batting average has been a drain in fantasy, Adell's provided some useful production with 15 long balls and 12 thefts overall.