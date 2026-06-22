Angels' Jorge Soler: Comes back from IL

The Angels reinstated Soler (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in the Angels' series opener versus the Orioles.

Soler had been on the shelf since June 6 due to a left oblique strain, and after he checked out well after taking on-field batting practice in recent days, the Angels elected to bring him back from the IL without having him complete a rehab assignment beforehand. Because he returned a bit earlier than anticipated, Soler could be in line for a maintenance day or two during the Angels' upcoming six-game week, but he should settle back into a near-everyday role at DH.