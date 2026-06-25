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Angels' Jorge Soler: Goes deep again Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in a 7-6, 10-inning victory against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Soler got the Angels off to a fast start with a two-run blast to left field in the first inning. Though he didn't log another hit in the game, the veteran outfielder reached twice more via walks. Soler returned Monday from a stint on the injured list, and he's gone 2-for-9 with a pair of homers, four RBI and a 3:5 BB:K across three games since his return. Overall, Soler is slashing .220/.305/.422 with 11 long balls, 37 RBI, 30 runs and no stolen bases through 61 contests on the campaign.

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