Soler (back) has increased his work on the field as of Friday, as he's been shagging flyballs in addition to hitting against high-velocity pitching, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 64-72 Angels are well removed from wild-card contention, but Soler still appears to be gearing up for a return before the end of the season after he was placed on the injured list July 26 due to low back inflammation. He's continuing to steadily incorporate more activity into his workouts, but the Angels haven't yet revealed when he'll be ready for a rehab assignment. Once he's activated from the IL, Soler should settle back in as the Angels' primary option in right field, which will result in Jo Adell shifting back to center field on a more regular basis.