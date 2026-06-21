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Angels' Jorge Soler: Nearing rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soler (oblique) took batting practice on the field Saturday and is nearing a rehab assignment, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Soler has been on the injured list since June 6 with a left oblique strain, but he has been able to ramp up his activity over the past week-plus. Prior to landing on the IL, Soler was said to be playing through a groin issue, which helps explain his struggles throughout the month of May (.571 OPS). Overall, Soler is slashing .220/.300/.402 with nine homers, 33 RBI and 28 runs scored across 243 plate appearances this season.

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