Quijada was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Angels on Friday with left elbow soreness.

Quijada told reporters that he felt sore when he woke up Friday. The left-hander also said he's undergone an MRI, but the results haven't been presented yet. The Angels will call up Chris Devenski to take Quijada's place in the bullpen before Saturday's game against the Brewers.