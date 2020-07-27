Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway said Monday that Suarez (undisclosed) remains limited to playing catch off flat ground at the team's alternate training site in Long Beach, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Suarez reported to Long Beach on Sunday after missing all of summer camp with an unspecified issue. Though Suarez is believed to be healthy now, the Angels will have him proceed cautiously through the ramp-up process. Callaway said Suarez will need time to build up before he's even ready for mound work, so the young lefty is unlikely to warrant serious consideration to return from the injured list until around mid-August.