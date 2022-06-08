Suarez allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Suarez held his own pretty well in the spot start, with all three runs on his line coming in the second inning. He's logged a 5.96 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 19:14 K:BB through 22.2 innings in six outings (five starts) this season. Suarez is not guaranteed to keep his place in the Angels' six-man rotation -- if he does, he lines up for a difficult road start versus the Dodgers next week.