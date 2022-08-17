Suarez (4-5) took the loss during Tuesday's 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing three runs on four hits with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Suarez retired the first 16 batters he faced before surrendering four straight singles -- three of which came around to score -- before being removed. Including Tuesday's start, Suarez had gone 22 innings without permitting an earned run while he walked none as a starter for the first time this year Suarez possesses a 4.12 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 67.2 and is scheduled to take the mound again next week in Tampa Bay.