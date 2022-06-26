The Angels recalled Suarez from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's game against the Mariners. He's expected to serve as the Angels' primary pitcher out of the bullpen in the series finale with Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Andrew Wantz is listed as the Halos' starting pitcher on the lineup card, but he hasn't worked more than 2.1 innings in any of his appearances this season and is expected to be deployed as an opener. Assuming that's the case, Suarez should be in line to fill a bulk-relief role, and the fact that he won't be starting could help his case for factoring into the decision. Over his previous seven outings (six starts) with the big club this season, Suarez has submitted a 5.00 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB across 27 innings.