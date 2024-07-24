Rosenberg will start Thursday's game versus the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rosenberg has made two appearances in long relief this month, allowing seven runs with a 7:4 K:BB over 10 innings. He's been starting this year in the minors and threw 95 and 69 pitches, respectively, in his two relief appearances with the big club, so Rosenberg should be able to handle a pretty standard workload against Oakland.