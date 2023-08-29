The Angels recalled Rosenberg from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Chase Silseth is going on the 7-day concussion injured list in a corresponding move after taking a throw to the head Saturday against the Mets. Rosenberg has allowed five earned runs in seven major-league innings this season and figures to operate in a low-leverage relief role.
