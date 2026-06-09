Angels' Kirby Yates: Blows save Monday

Yates blew a save chance against the Astros on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.

With the Angels up 5-4 entering the ninth inning, manager Kurt Suzuki turned to Yates to shut the door. The veteran right-hander couldn't do so, as Jeremy Pena led off the inning with a walk, stole second base and came around to score on a one-out Christian Walker single. Monday marked Yates' first save opportunity since he logged his lone save May 23, but that's largely due to the Angels' struggles as a team, as the club as a whole has zero saves since then. Though Yates has pitched to a poor 5.23 ERA this season, Suzuki seemed to commit to giving him more ninth-inning opportunities moving forward, saying after the game, "We signed him to be our closer, and we're going to give him a chance to close," per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.