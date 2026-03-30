Yates has been playing catch, and his injured left knee is improving, per MLB.com.

Yates landed on the IL on March 24 due to left knee inflammation. The Angels are planning to take a cautious approach to his return, so the fact that he's been able to do some throwing -- even just by playing catch -- is a positive sign. Yates' next step will likely be a bullpen session. Jordan Romano is the lead candidate to work as Los Angeles' closer for the time being, and there's no guarantee Yates will be the top ninth-inning option upon his return.