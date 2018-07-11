Angels' Kole Calhoun: Goes deep in win
Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
Calhoun's solo shot in the fifth was just his sixth of the year, but third since the start of July. The 30-year-old is still recovering from a brutal start to the season and his average (.180) and OBP (.232) are unsightly as a result, but he has been turning the page of late. He's hitting .310 over eight games in July and .273 in 66 at-bats since returning from the disabled list in mid-June.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....