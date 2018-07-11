Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Calhoun's solo shot in the fifth was just his sixth of the year, but third since the start of July. The 30-year-old is still recovering from a brutal start to the season and his average (.180) and OBP (.232) are unsightly as a result, but he has been turning the page of late. He's hitting .310 over eight games in July and .273 in 66 at-bats since returning from the disabled list in mid-June.