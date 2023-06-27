Bush (lat strain) struck out six and walked three over four innings in his first start of the year for Double-A Rocket City.

He gave up one run and only allowed one hit in last week's start, although his control was a little shaky. It was reported in early-February that Bush was dealing with a minor oblique injury, which ended up resulting in a four-month absence, but Baseball America recently reported that it was a lat strain. The 6-foot-6 southpaw made 21 starts at Double-A in 2022, so he could quickly advance to Triple-A.