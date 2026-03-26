The White Sox placed Bush (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Feb. 10.

Chicago made the transaction prior to the start of spring training, when the team needed to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. On the mend from February 2025 Tommy John surgery, Bush was able to throw multiple bullpen sessions during spring training, and he could be cleared to start facing hitters within the next few weeks, per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com. Bush will be shelved for at least the first two months of the season while he works his way through the rehab process.