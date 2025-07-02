Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Wade will take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher (Didier Fuentes) for the second day in a row and looks as though he'll have to settle for a reserve role moving forward after the Angels welcomed Jorge Soler back from the injured list Tuesday. Since being acquired from the Giants on June 8, Wade has gone 5-for-33 (.152 average) with one stolen base and no extra-base hits through his first 14 games with the Halos.