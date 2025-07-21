Wade went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Phillies.

Wade entered the game after Nolan Schanuel (wrist) was hit by a pitch in the first inning and responded with his first three-hit performance of the season, highlighted by a 422-foot homer in the sixth. The 31-year-old bench piece is now slashing .178/.282/.269 with two home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and one steal across 229 plate appearances this season and could see an uptick in playing time if Schanuel is forced to miss time.