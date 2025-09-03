The Angels claimed Davidson off waivers from the Astros on Wednesday.

Davidson will move on to his third organization of the season, after Houston previously claimed him off waivers from the Athletics on July 25. The 27-year-old corner infielder has played in just nine career games at the big-league level, but the Angels could give him a look at some point in September as the organization looks to better assess how he fits into their long-term plans. Between his stops at the Triple-A affiliates of the Athletics and Astros this season, Davidson has slashed .252/.387/.399 with 10 home runs, seven stolen bases and a 17.2 percent walk rate over 419 plate appearances.