Davidson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

This was Davidson's first multi-hit effort as an Angel. He's gone 3-for-11 with three strikeouts over six games since he was claimed off waivers from the Astros. Davidson is filling a part-time role to help cover the absence of Nolan Schanuel (wrist) at first base -- Oswald Peraza has also gotten time at the position. The switch hitting Davidson has one homer, three RBI, three runs scored and no stolen bases over 15 big-league games between the Angels and Athletics this season.