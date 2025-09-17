Davidson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Davidson had started at first base in five straight games from last Wednesday through Sunday, but he went just 3-for-18 with nine strikeouts during that stretch. He's now on the bench for the second time in as many days, with Oswald Peraza getting the nod at first base Wednesday. The Angels could use a three-man committee of Peraza, Davidson and Carter Kieboom at the position for the remainder of the season.